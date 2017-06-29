The best washing machines under $500—and their matching dryers

If you're willing to spend $3,000, you could easily get a washer and dryer pair with all the latest features. But, what if you could find everything you need in a laundry set for under $1,500? Under $800?

Even though machines at this price generally look the same on the outside, it's what you can't see that matters. The wrong laundry set can cost extra in lifetime utility consumption, the cost of replacing damaged clothes, or—worst of all—wasted time spent dealing with repairs or waiting around for cycles to finish.

That's why we brought a half dozen of the most popular low-cost laundry sets into our state-of-the-art labs and tested them: to find out exactly how well they remove stains and how gentle they are on your clothes.

While the following pairs won't remove stains, protect gentle fabrics, or save water as well as the best pairs we've tested, they are basic machines that will give you clean, dry clothes at an affordable price.