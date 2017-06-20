The Best Compact Ventless Dryers of 2017

LG DLEC888W

Best Overall

The LG DLEC888W condenser dryer (MSRP $999) is our top choice for a ventless dryer. Not only did it dry well, but it was more spacious and easier to use than the other models we tested. Retailing for around $900, its 4.2-cu.-ft. drum offers the most space for the money, while remaining just 24 inches wide. On the usability front, this LG simultaneously offers the most features and the easiest-to-use controls.

All the standard cycles on this dryer are easy to read and understand, and it had the most responsive buttons of any of the ventless dryers we tested. You can create custom cycles or even download new ones from an NFC-equipped phone.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan The LG has the right balance of usability, features, and performance.

When it actually came to our drying tests, which involved weighing standard loads of laundry before and after drying, the 888 hit the mark on every cycle. Sensor Dry got our test laundry into a wearable state in a little over two hours. While it wasn't the fastest dryer on the list, it did have consistent cycle times. Our philosophy is that we'd rather have consistently moderate drying times than a roll of the dice.

But one cycle—Bulky Item—pleasantly surprised us. In an hour and 15 minutes, it got a comforter 99.7% dry. That's hard for a standard dryer, let alone a condenser model!