Best traditional top-load agitator washing machines

Americans are giving a thumbs-up to top-loading agitator washing machines. Never mind that front-loaders are more efficient and use less water—some of the first generation of those washers alienated buyers with mold and vibration issues.

So, if you want to buy a washing machine that looks and works like the agitator top-loader you grew up with, you can have one. It will integrate familiar old-school design with 21st century technology, and you'll be able to wash with the best of both worlds.

At Reviewed.com, we’ve tested a number of modern top-loading agitator washers in recent months. We looked at how well they zapped stains, the types of features they rocked, their ease of use, the wear and tear they put on clothes, and how long it took for their cycles to complete, among other factors.

Now, we’re ready to come clean about the five top-loading agitator washers that are the best right now. Our top pick is the GE GTW485ASJWS (available at AppliancesConnection for $489.00) , but there are some admirable alternatives here as well.

