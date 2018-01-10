This new washing machine is like a Keurig for Tide pods

Almost nobody uses powdered detergent anymore, and it's a pain to pour and measure liquid detergent from a heavy bottle.

That's why so many people use pods. They're lightweight and easy to use—but until now, most washing machines made you toss the pod into the tub with no guarantee it would dissolve completely. When that happens, you end up with weird, dried pod residue, and stains on your clothes.

Since we wash our clothes to get rid of stains, the pod process obviously needed improvement.

Enter better washing technology. Electrolux created the Adaptive Dispenser, a dedicated little chamber for laundry pods in the detergent drawer. Pop the pod in there, and you're all set. In addition to the chamber, the Adaptive Dispenser targets a jet of hot water to dissolve the pod before the laundry cycle starts.

Credit: Electrolux

You're probably wondering why it took so long for washing machines to integrate that simple functionality. After all, dishwashers have had it for a long time. But now, Electrolux has partnered with Procter & Gamble, who make Tide pods, and the result is the first washers with dispensers designed to accept any "unit dose" detergent.

You can still measure your liquid detergent into a dedicated section of the dispenser, but the ease of pod life without any of the drawbacks may be a better way to go.

During a demonstration at Electrolux's R&D center in Charlotte, NC, we witnessed how much better it cleaned with pods than its competitors. (We're looking forward to testing the new washer in our own labs soon.)

The new flagship 627-series washer also comes equipped with Electrolux's Smart Boost, a third pump that runs detergent through the dispenser before a wash starts, mixing and activating it, and dispersing it through the clothes.

We're big fans of Electrolux laundry machines, and any time or effort we can save on laundry day. The new detergent drawer with a little space for a pod is a small addition that will make doing every washload a little bit easier.