These are the best washers and dryers of 2017

Sure, washers and dryers are supposed to get your laundry clean and dry. But with thousands of identical-looking boxes out there, it’s impossible to tell which ones will treat your clothes with care.

That’s why we tested over 300 washers and dryers in our labs in Cambridge, MA. We measured how well washers removed stains and how quickly dryers got clothes ready to wear. We checked for energy efficiency, and we also looked at how much wear and tear they put on clothes. Then, we examined owner feedback to predict reliability.

Although many of the machines we tested were very good, only a select few could be the best.