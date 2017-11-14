These are the best washers and dryers of 2017

Sure, washers and dryers are supposed to get your laundry clean and dry. But with thousands of identical-looking boxes out there, it’s impossible to tell which ones will treat your clothes with care.
That’s why we tested over 300 washers and dryers in our labs in Cambridge, MA. We measured how well washers removed stains and how quickly dryers got clothes ready to wear. We checked for energy efficiency, and we also looked at how much wear and tear they put on clothes. Then, we examined owner feedback to predict reliability.
Although many of the machines we tested were very good, only a select few could be the best.
Best Washer and Dryer Pair: Electrolux 617 Series
Best Washing Machine: Electrolux EFLS617SIW and EFLS617STT
If you’re shopping for a new washer and dryer pair, you can’t do any better than the Electrolux 617 series.
For the second year in a row, Electrolux earned our top spot. The washer premixes detergent with water, which ensures that all your clothes get clean. That’s why it’s gentle on clothes even though it’s tough on stains, and it’ll save you money on your water bill.
The matching dryer uses steam to refresh clothes, and doesn’t overdry fabrics—which is what causes damage. Together, they make a great pair.
Owners seem to agree with our assessment, and praise Electrolux’s washers and dryers for performance and reliability. Read our full review.
Best Basic Washer and Dryer: Kenmore 20232 and 60222/70222
Lots of Americans prefer an old-school washer and dryer pair—a simple washing machine with an agitator that scrubs clothes clean, and an inexpensive dryer that heats and tumbles them until they’re ready to wear.
If that sounds like what you want, look no further than the Kenmore 20232 washer and 60222 (electric)/70222 (gas) dryer. Among pairs that cost under $700 total, these basic machines clean and dry well. Read our full review.
Best Top-Load Washer and Dryer: GE Appliances GTW680BSJWS and GTD65EBSJWS/GTD65GBSJWS
For the second year in a row, this GE tops our ratings for top-load washing machines. Its Deep Fill feature lets users add more water to a wash, even though it cleans well on its automatic cycles, too.
Folks who keep their washer in a cold basement will appreciate the warm water rinse, which makes laundry day easier on your hands.
The dryer removes moisture quickly and pairs nicely with the washer. Together, they’re a great blend of traditional design and modern technology. Read our full review.
Best Dryer: LG DLEX9000 and DLGX9001
Most people don’t pay too much attention to their dryer, but they really should. After all, your dryer is what gets the wrinkles out of your clothes and makes them presentable.
We certainly took notice of the LG 9000 series dryers. Attractive and sleek, the 9000 series we tested was large enough to dry a thick comforter, but it was also quick to refresh smelly clothes using steam.
If you’re willing to spend the money, buying this LG dryer is the best way to take care of your clothes. Read our full review.
Best Laundry Innovation: Samsung FlexDry
If it’s impractical to line dry delicates where you live, Samsung has a solution. The all-new FlexDry puts a small drying chamber on top of a standard dryer, and it’s designed for low-heat drying of fragile fabrics.
Instead of tumbling, it simply circulates air—and it’s large enough that you can block parts of a sweater. It’s one of the most clever laundry innovations we’ve ever seen, and it really works. Read our full review.
Best Laundry Detergent
We put five of the top-selling liquid laundry detergents through stain, odor, and debris removal tests. The winner was clear: Persil.
Not only did it remove more stains, it also proved to be a better value. You might spend a few pennies more per load than on “budget” detergents, but your clothes will last longer and smell better. Read our full review.